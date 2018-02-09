FDA Treats Homeopathy as More Dangerous than Opioids by Joe Jarvis – The Daily Bell

TDC Note – As we continually report, the FDA and CDC are both in the back pocket of big pharma and big ag. These two "agencies" are nothing more than the propaganda and compliance arm of the giant corporations.

For a long time, homeopathic medicines have not been subject to FDA approval. Now the FDA says homeopathic treatments must follow the same rules as typical drugs. This includes the tens of millions of dollars to run clinical trials to get FDA approval.

The main problem the FDA has is the unproven claims that homeopathic treatments make. They say that claiming without proof that a certain remedy can treat a disease gives someone false hope. They may put their trust and money into something that doesn’t end up helping. Or worse, they might not spend their money on FDA approved drugs!

The FDA approved treatments could never give you false hope or waste your money… right?

What is Homeopathy?

Homeopathic medicines are not the same as natural medicine.

Homeopathy is based on the idea that “like cures like.” That is, if a substance causes a symptom in a healthy person, giving the person a very small amount of the same substance may cure the illness. In theory, a homeopathic dose enhances the body’s normal healing and self-regulatory processes.

While this FDA rule does not itself affect herbal medicine and natural cures, it sets a dangerous precedent. One of my favorite reference books that I mention all the time is The Green Pharmacy. It is an encyclopedia of herbs and foods that can treat common diseases and health issues.

The book presents plenty of evidence. It mentions studies, and laboratory tests to determine the substances in things like garlic and pineapple. But few herbs have gone through double-blind clinical trials to see if they can treat various diseases.



There may be hundreds of years of literature, laboratory tests that confirm the presence of beneficial compounds, and countless anecdotal evidence, but that would not be enough for the FDA.

