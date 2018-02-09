Chris Marchese: Silver Miners In Trouble…Again? Video – Wall St for Main St

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed returning guest, former hedge fund manager, Co-Author of The Silver Manifesto, and Senior Analyst at The Morgan Report http://www.themorganreport.com/ paid investment newsletter with David Morgan, Chris Marchese.

During this 35+ minute in depth interview, Jason asks Chris about the global economy and the mess that central banks like the Federal Reserve, ECB, Bank of Japan and PBOC have made.



Chris thinks central banks have no exit strategy whatsoever and that in the near future, (probably after the stock market corrects more), that central banks will go back to more QE and moving interest rates below zero to negative interest rate territory.

Chris thinks after the next recession/depression (according to government economic data) that governments will go for broke with inflationary measures.

The second half of the interview Chris gives an excellent overview of why gold is rising and the state of gold and silver miners. Gold miners are in much better shape than silver miners but if metals prices don’t rise substantially in the near future then the miners will struggle mightily to maintain current production levels and replace economic reserves.

