14 foods that naturally remove toxins from your body By Phyllis Bentley – Natural News

Eliminating or removing toxins from the body is an important thing to do to maintain your body to stay healthy. The body is often conceded toxins as a result of an unhealthy lifestyle or unhealthy food consumed. Moreover, it is not possible, toxins also often enters the body through bad habits such as alcohol consumption and smoking habits.

These toxic substances can damage the soft organs in the body if left unchecked like this. In addition, the toxin can weaken the immune system at risk. By removing the toxic will make the body become fresher and healthier as well as the immune system will be stronger.

Here are top 5 that you can do to remove toxins from the body naturally

1. Avoid Processed Food Consumption

Fruits, vegetables, lean meats along with whole grains that are not processed should be the food you consume. These foods help the body recover from the situation substances in the body that is carried by the junk food you consume. By avoiding processed foods is tantamount to cutting your excess fat, potassium and sugar content as well as materials such as fructose syrup. Food tdak through the process will cleanse your body and make you feel more awake and alert.

2. Green Tea Consumption

Green tea contains antioxidants that are so high that help speed up and facilitate the body’s metabolism. In addition, green tea is also able to effectively hydrate the body and can help prevent diseases such as flu. To that end, rather than soft drinks or consume unhealthy beverages, better switch than now to diligently consume green tea.

3. Sweating

Everyone probably already knows if the sport is healthy for the body, it’s just probably not many know if that intense exercise can issue the toxins from the body. With exercise, the body will sweat, sweat, here’s some of the harmful toxins in the body will be excreted through your skin. Therefore, from now on there is no more excuse for not exercising and sweat toxins from the body that can be removed.

4. Enough of Water Consumption

Water can flush unwanted toxins by the body. By saving a lot of water content in the body, you will speed up the process of excretion of toxins from the body. In addition, it is also able to provide other benefits, such as the skin better and slimmer waist.

5. Stop Smoking Habits and Alcohol Consumption

Stopping a habit that has been ingrained for a long time is not an easy matter. But to get a healthy body it will be an expensive fee to a better body without toxins is what you get. Smoking and alcohol consumption can worsen the performance of the heart and lungs contaminated hazardous substances from cigarettes. For that, you should immediately reduce and stop this bad habit, so that a healthy body is what you get.

14 foods that naturally Remove toxins from body

Cucumber: on average around 95% water, this veggie helps flush out toxins and alkalize the body while delivering a powerful nutrient punch. Garlic: stimulates the liver to encourage production of detoxification enzymes. Broccoli: delivers a large dose of vitamins while neutralizing and eliminating toxins. Lentils: extremely fiber-rich (1 cup cooked has 62.5% of your RDA!), lentils aids in toxin elimination, lower cholesterol, and balance blood sugar. Turnip greens: loaded with antioxidants and sulfur-containing nutrients (Without sulfur, the body cannot properly detoxify substances such as pharmaceuticals, environmental toxins and heavy metals), turnip greens also contain phytonutrients called glucosinolates that help activate and regulate detoxification enzymes. Sunflower seeds: these little slivers of sunshine are not only high selenium and Vitamin E, but also assist liver’s detoxing capabilities and prevent cholesterol build up in the blood and arteries. Be sure to choose organic as their high fat and oil allows them to easily soak up chemicals used in the production process. Walnuts: infuse the body with healthy omega-3 oils to assist detoxification. Turmeric: stimulates liver function. (Also a great addition to your diet for all-around health). Red pepper: when it comes to cleansing, vitamin C is one of the cream of the vitamin crop because it transforms toxins into digestible material. One red pepper contains about 3 times more vitamin C than an orange. Citrus fruits. Grapefruit: a class of its own, grapefruit lowers cholesterol, prevents kidney stones and aids the digestive system, which set it apart from the other citrus fruits. Watercress: keeps free radicals away from cells, energizes cleaning enzymes in the liver and is a natural diuretic. Mung beans: used by Ayurvedic doctors for thousands of years, this easily digestible bean absorbs toxic residue from the intestinal walls. Artichokes: chock-full of cynarin, which increases bile production and promotes healthy digestion.

Learn More – Natural News

Sharing is caring!