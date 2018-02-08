Wild Trading To Kickoff February But This Will Be The Big Surprise For 2018 from King World News

Wild start to February, but this will be the big surprise for 2018.

Is inflation around the corner?

February 7 ( King World News ) – From top Citi analyst Tom Fitzpatrick: “Below we show a series of leading indicators with Core Inflation (CPI) lagged by 12 months. These indicators have all been turning higher over the past 6-18 months and are near trend highs. These suggest we may soon see Core Inflation turn higher over the course of the year (see blue lines – leading inflation indicators on charts below).

Add to this we have seen a weaker US dollar and higher commodity prices over the last year which should also have a positive feedback loop into inflation this year…

