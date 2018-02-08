Uranium One Scandal: Moscow Routed $3 Million To Clinton Global Initiative by Mac Slavo – SHTFPlan

An informant has come forward with evidence that the Clinton Global Initiative received $3 million from Moscow in lobbying fees in exchange for nuclear support. But it gets worse for Democrats as more evidence that the media covered up this scandal surfaces as well.

Don’t expect the mainstream media to report on this:

An undercover FBI informant embedded in the Russian nuclear industry who was made to sign an “illegal NDA (non-disclosure agreement)” by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch has finally given his testimony to three Congressional committees. William D. Campbell became an FBI counterintelligence asset after spending several years as a CIA operative who developed working relationships in the nuclear industry in Kazakhstan and Russia.

Campbell discovered that Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm, Transport Logistics International (TLI) in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bribed a Russian nuclear official in exchange for a contract transport Russian-mined U.S. uranium, including “yellowcake” uraniumsecured in the Uranium One deal.

What happened next, according to Campbell’s testimony, was that Moscow routed millions of dollars to the United States with the expectation it would be used to benefit Bill Clinton‘s charitable efforts while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton quarterbacked a “reset” in US-Russian relations. Campbell said in the statement obtained by The Hill that he was told by Russian nuclear executives that Moscow had hired the American lobbying firm APCO Worldwidespecifically because it was in a position to influence the Obama administration, and more specifically Hillary Clinton.

Campbell said Russian nuclear officials “told me at various times that they expected APCO to apply a portion of the $3 million annual lobbying fee it was receiving from the Russians to provide in-kind support for the Clinton’s Global Initiative,” he added in the testimony. “The contract called for four payments of $750,000 over twelve months. APCO was expected to give assistance free of charge to the Clinton Global Initiative as part of their effort to create a favorable environment to ensure the Obama administration made affirmative decisions on everything from Uranium One to the U.S.-Russia Civilian Nuclear Cooperation agreement.” Now, who’s been caught “colluding with Russia?”

APCO Worldwide immediately went into damage control mode.” APCO Worldwide’s activities involving client work on behalf of Tenex and The Clinton Global Initiative were totally separate and unconnected in any way,” APCO told The Hill in a statement. “All actions on these two unconnected activities were appropriate, publicly documented from the outset and consistent with regulations and the law. Any assertion otherwise is false and unfounded.”

Meanwhile, Campbell claims to have video evidence of bribe money related to the Uranium One deal being stuffed into suitcases. Obama’s FBI knew about the bribery scheme, yet the administration still approved the Uranium One deal. Campbell was paid $51,000 by FBI officials at a 2016 celebration dinner in Crystal City to “thank him for his service.” When it emerged that Campbell had evidence against the Clinton Foundation, a Yahoo News article by Michael Isikoff (of FISA warrant application fame) slammed Campbell as a “disaster” potential witness.

This is more evidence that the media is covering up major scandals of The Obama Administration and other powerful Democrats, like Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Campbell told Congressional investigators that the Uranium One deal, along with billions in other uranium contracts inside the United States during the Obama administration, was part of a “Russian uranium dominance strategy” involving Tenex and its American arm Tenem – both subsidiaries of state-owned Russian energy company Rosatom.

“The emails and documents I intercepted during 2010 made clear that Rosatom’s purchase of Uranium One – for both its Kazakh and American assets – was part of Russia’s geopolitical strategy to gain leverage in global energy markets,” he testified. “I obtained documentary proof that Tenex was helping Rosatom win CFIUS approval, including an October 6, 2010 email … asking me specifically to help overcome opposition to the Uranium One deal. Rosatom/Tenex threw a party to celebrate, which was widely attended by American nuclear industry officials. At the request of the FBI, I attended and recorded video footage of Tenam’s new offices,” he added.

Nick Merrill, a spokesman for Clinton, also attempted some damage control. Merrill said Campbell’s account is simply being used to distract from the investigations into President Trump and Russia. “Just yesterday the committee made clear that this secret informant charade was just that, a charade. Along with the widely debunked text-message-gate and Nunes’ embarrassing memo episode, we have a trifecta of GOP-manufactured scandals designed to distract from their own President’s problems and the threat to democracy he poses,” Merrill said.

Campell painted a different picture, however. He accused Obama administration officials of making decisions that ended up benefitting the Russian nuclear industry, which he said was seeking to build a monopoly in the global uranium market to help President Vladimir Putin seek a geopolitical advantage over the United States.

“I remember one response I got from an agent when I asked how it was possible CFIUS would approve the Uranium One sale when the FBI could prove Rosatom was engaged in criminal conduct. His answer: ‘Ask your politics,’ ” Campbell said.

For a more in-depth timeline of the events unfolding around this scandal, please click here. This is a developing story and we will update you as information becomes available.

