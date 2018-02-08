Your Tiny World Without Communication & Transportation by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

Thinking once again about hypothetical results from an event or events that may happen in our future: The loss of our electrical grid.

That is, power grid infrastructure damage either from man made circumstances (EMP, electromagnetic pulse) or that from our own nearby fireball, the sun (CME, Coronal Mass Ejection).

This time however I thought about it from a slightly different viewpoint than previous articles on the subject.

I thought about how tiny our world would become.

Our personal spheres would shrink to become incredibly small. That alone would be shocking for most people living in today’s modern world.

Without even considering the other incredible problems that would confront the affected population, just imagine for a moment how isolated you would effectively become.

Here’s what I mean:

COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN

The potential debilitating effects from either EMP or CME will likely crush our current ability to communicate with each other beyond shouting distance.

Think about that. Not only will you not be able to communicate with those who you may know across the country, you also won’t be able to communicate with anyone across town either! And they won’t be able to communicate with you!

Imagine a grid down event whereby you turn on your portable battery operated radio, and there’s nothing. No stations are on the air. The TV’s dead. Cell phone doesn’t work. Even those with landlines will pick up the phone to discover dead quiet.

That would probably scare the bejesus out of most everyone. I can imagine the creeping panic that would set in for many of today’s generation who are used to instant communication with their support network. Suddenly it’s gone…

Your world has just become tiny.

TRANSPORTATION BREAKDOWN

Either instantly or eventually when your vehicle’s gas tank runs dry, most or perhaps all of today’s modern methods of transportation may grind to a halt.

