In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Elon Musk SpaceX and Tesla announcement of the space race. Also, Donald Trump requests a parade and new FBI Bombshells that show how Barak Obama wanted to know everything from the DOJ FBI investigation on Hillary Clinton on here emails. Plus a lot a lot more



