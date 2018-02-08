President Chris Blasi – Neptune Global & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek

Chris Blasi, President of Neptune Global LLC underscores gold’s 4000 year track record as sound money, noting further that the year 2000 gold bull market is still underway.

Now that the 50% retracement has past from the 2011 zenith, new records are anticipated.

The third year of a multi-year bull advance could yield the most profitable stage of the 18 year bull market.

His PMC ounce system had its genesis in 2008 and represents a diversified portfolio of PMs with a weighted position in silver, gold, platinum and palladium.

The PMC ounce system oftentimes outperforms the individual markets via lessened risk / volatility (figure 1.1.).

In addition, palladium ( PALL ) has doubled in price over the past year on the heels of solid auto manufacturing numbers and related demand for catalytic converters.

Related PMs could follow suit, advancing sharply as economic euphoria returns to the mean, improving the case for wealth insurance.

Chris Blasi expects gold to increase by at least 2x’s, mirroring the sentiments of several experts in the PMs field.

His most conservative number is $2,500-$3,000 by 2020. On a percentage basis silver could outperform gold, climbing from a current price of $16 to $75 in approximately two years.

The physical gold / silver bullion markets are so thin, once the uptrend begins in earnest, our guest concurs with the host, investors who hesitate to purchase at current bargain prices may face significant bullion premiums in the coming weeks / months.