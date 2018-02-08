Keiser Report: Not Rich Enough Video – Rt

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss ‘human Ubers’ for the busy executives and young men who ‘look too poor’ to dress well getting ‘undressed’ by cops in the Netherlands. They also look at headlines warning the savings rate is collapsing again – perhaps because of the civil asset forfeiture shakedowns?! In the second half, Max interviews JP Baric of MiningStore.co about the world of cryptocurrency mining. How does one decide which currencies to mine? What are the costs?



Video Source

