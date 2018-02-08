The government gets ready to accept gold as an asset class by Lisa Pallavi Barbora – LiveMint

In the Union Budget 2018, finance minister Arun Jailtley announced the government’s intention to formulate a comprehensive gold policy, to develop gold as an asset class. In his speech, the minister said that the government will establish a system of consumer-friendly and trade-efficient and regulated gold exchanges in the country.

Additionally, it was announced that the Gold Monetization Scheme will be revamped to enable people to open a Gold Deposit Account in a stress-free manner.

This move recognizes the attachment that many Indians have with gold as an asset and an investment. India is the world’s second-largest consumer of gold, at 666 tonnes in 2016, according to the World Gold Council. The announcement made in the Budget formally recognizes that gold is bought not just for jewelry but as an asset too, and Indians rely on in more ways than one.

According to P.R. Somasundaram, managing director, India, World Gold Council, “Although the details of the policy are not known, the headline announcement is positive. It is an acknowledgement that there is more to gold policy than just import controls, and a meaningful reflection of the economic role of gold merit deeper discussion.”

In the Union Budget of 2015-16, the government had announced the Sovereign Gold Bond and then the Gold Monetisation Scheme. The former, aimed as an alternative to buying physical gold, has been accepted well by the investors; with increased number of applicants subscribing to successive issues.

The Gold Monetization Scheme however, is yet to witness a significant take-off. In it, you have to open a gold savings account and deposit any gold you have in it, in lieu of interest to be paid against the value of gold deposited.

