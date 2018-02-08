This Is Why The Dow Just Plunged Another 650+ Points from King World News

On the heels of what has been a wild first few days of trading in February, this is why the Dow just plunged another 650+ points.

End Of QE Oh My!

By Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock Report

February 8 ( King World News ) – Here is what Peter Boockvar wrote as the world awaits the next round of monetary madness: While I don’t see how the Bank of England voted 9-0 to leave their benchmark rate at .5% while CPI is running at 3% with a straight face, they are doing what central bankers do. Instead of surprising us, they are laying the groundwork for a sooner than expected hike. They said “monetary policy would need to be tightened somewhat earlier and by a somewhat greater degree over the forecast period than anticipated at the time of the November report.” The underline is mine…

They said this because “the prospect of a greater degree of excess demand over the forecast period and the expectation that inflation would remain above the target have further diminished the trade off that the MPC is required to balance.” In response, the pound is spiking by almost 1% and is back to $1.40 vs the dollar. The 2 yr Gilt yield is up a sharp 7 bps to .70%, the highest level since November 2015. The 10 yr is up by 6 bps and this action in bonds led to an immediate selloff in bonds throughout Europe and the US 10 yr is back at 2.85% after sitting at 2.83% just prior to the BoE announcement. I’ll say again, the interest rate times they are a changin. As for the BoE, they are so far behind the inflation 8 ball but are at least are now realizing it and the damage it has done.

