Digital Gems: Israel Designing Diamond-Backed Cryptocurrency

TDC Note – What’s with countries using diamonds to back their currency? First it was Venezuela and now Israel. Have diamonds ever been used to back currency or used as currency? I like diamonds and see them as a way of preserving wealth, like gold and silver, I just never thought of diamonds as backing a currency. Maybe a combination of diamonds, gold and silver would be a nice a mix of assets to back a currency. The question is, are diamonds all that rare? What standard would be used to measure the diamonds and who would be in charge of grading the diamonds? It seems like it would be a nightmare to audit a diamond vault in comparison to a gold and silver vault. Lots of questions

####

The cryptocurrency Israel’s Diamond Exchange expects to launch is largely hoped to boost trade and make operations more transparent, as this time its sales will directly depend on diamond price fluctuations.

"The new cryptocurrency will be backed by the diamond turnover on the Israeli market and reflected as an updatable indicator in the salesroom and different retail websites, along with other national and international economic indicators," Israel's Diamond Exchange, which is among the top three largest in the world, said in a statement. Blockchain-based Carat and another digital currency, which goes by the name Cut, are expected to arrive around May and be widely used by investors as well as the general public. Most significantly, as much as 25 per cent of the value of Carat will be backed by diamonds listed on the exchange and commonly perceived as among the most reliable assets, in an attempt to attract larger investments. That should add to its general attractiveness as compared to other global cryptocurrencies, said Eli Avidar, the exchange's managing director.

