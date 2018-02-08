CIA-Controlled Media Out In The Open: Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan Hired By NBC by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

If you thought this was all a conspiracy theory, the CIA has openly admitted to attempting to manipulate the media for decades.

It’s been known for some time that the Central Intelligence Agency controls much of the media that people in the united States and abroad get their information from. Now, it seems all too real as former Obama CIA Director John Brennan has been hired by NBC.

Understand that the timing of hiring Brennan is totally suspect considering the release of the FISA memo.

RT reports:

Brennan’s appointment comes amid the outcry over the memorandum released by House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-California) alleging impropriety by the FBI and DOJ while investigating claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election. That Brennan previously lied to an NBC journalist about the CIA’s attempts to thwart a Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into the agency’s use of torture was apparently no deterrent to his appointment.

The ex-CIA chief made his first appearance in his new role as a senior national security and intelligence analyst on ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday, and promptly took the opportunity to accuse Nunes of being “exceptionally partisan” and abusing his role to protect Trump.

WATCH: Former CIA Director John Brennan on NBC says Devin Nunes has “abused the office of the chairmanship” to protect Trump and that blocking Democrats from releasing their own memo is “appalling” pic.twitter.com/Jpl4FHl4pT — DNC Press (@dncpress) February 4, 2018

I had many fights with Congressional Dems over the years on national security matters. But I never witnessed the type of reckless partisan behavior I am now seeing from Nunes and House Republicans. Absence of moral and ethical leadership in WH is fueling this government crisis. https://t.co/KEUrsgtqhp — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 1, 2018

Talk about state-controlled media! Brennan never witnessed reckless partisan behavior? Is the many legally blind? What was Obamacare? That was totally partisan! What was DACA? Totally partisan. What was the attitude behind not upholding the Defense of Marriage Act? Completely partisan. The IRS scandal? Was that partisan too? Yep! I could go on and on.

Brennan is a known liar and an alleged Muslim convert, who is as corrupt as anyone in DC.

Some journalists are calling out NBC for their blatant hypocrisy.

Glenn Greenwald tweeted, “Isn’t it a little strange to constantly rail about ‘state TV’ when it comes to RT & Fox and then hire CIA Directors & General as your ‘news analysts’?”

Isn’t it a little strange to constantly rail about “state TV” when it comes to RT & Fox and then hire CIA Directors & General as your “news analysts”? https://t.co/YqOHP3dfQa – also, remember this? Anyone who likes to rail about “state TV” should: https://t.co/nYEQDpNGs9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 4, 2018

“Just what NBC & MSNBC were lacking: the CIA view. What’s the point of having @KenDilanianNBC to serve as a vessel for CIA messaging when you just get it directly from the horse’s mouth under the guise of ‘news’? https://www.huffingtonpost.com/jonathan-valania/la-times-disowns-reporter_b_5770388.html … -Let’s hear more denunciations of ‘state TV’,” Greenwald added in follow up tweet.

Just what NBC & MSNBC were lacking: the CIA view. What’s the point of having @KenDilanianNBC to serve as a vessel for CIA messaging when you just get it directly from the horse’s mouth under the guise of “news”? https://t.co/fyDZFnjonI -Let’s hear more denunciations of “state TV” https://t.co/YqOHP3dfQa — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 4, 2018

The Central Intelligence Agency’s Operation Mockingbird (for more on that, click here and here), which was their operation to control the mainstream media, has been out in the open for some time now. The main difficulty we’ve had is trying to distinguish between what is true in the midst of the lies we are told.

However, if you recall, in March of 2016, Dr. Udo Ulfkotte, author of Journalists for Hire: How the CIA Buys the News, went on public television stating that he was forced to publish the works of intelligence agents under his own name, also adding that noncompliance with these orders would result in him losing his job.

Those intelligence agents were part of the CIA.

Less than a year later, in January 2017, Dr. Ulfkotte was found dead from an apparent heart attack. Coincidence?

The mainstream media has become so corrupt, even their own journalists have called them out!

I wrote about investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson’s video that exposed how the media corrupts and manipulates the public. “What if all isn’t as it seems?” Attkisson asked. “What if the reality you found was false, a carefully constructive narrative by unseen special interests designed to manipulate your opinion, a Truman Show-esque alternate reality all around you?” “Complacency in the new media, combined with incredibly powerful propaganda and publicity forces means we sometimes get little of the truth,” she said. “Special interests have unlimited time and money to figure out new ways to spin us while cloaking their role. Surreptitious astroturf methods are now more important to these interests than traditional lobbying of Congress.” According to Attkisson, some of the tell tale signs of the media engaging in these astroturf methods are: Use of inflammatory language (ie. Crank, quack, nutty, lies, paranoid, pseudo, and conspiracy) Claims to debunk myths that aren’t myths at all Controversializing an issue by attacking the people, personalities and organizations surrounding it rather than addressing the facts Reserving public skepticism for those exposing wrongdoing rather than the wrongdoers (instead of questioning authority, they question those who question authority) Still, long before Attkisson spilled the beans on what the media does and how it does it, Emmy award winning journalist Amber Lyon came out and openly said that the DC government and foreign governments paid CNN to report what they wanted, and at times even distort the reports on particular events. That is why she left.

I’m sure that NBC will continue their propaganda and that Brennan will be not just a Muslim stooge for them, but a Deep State propagandist, as well.

