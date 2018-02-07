Tsunami Of New Information Released – Will This Deluge Of Damaging Documentation Make It Impossible For The Traitors To Stop What Is Coming? By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

Recently we warned that “something so huge was coming” it would bring the deep state to its knees and within a day the Senate memo detailing the reasoning behind the Senate Judiciary Committee’s criminal referral against Christopher Steele, the author behind Fusion GPS’s Kremlin sourced, DNC and Clinton funded Steele dossier, was released, albeit heavily redacted. Despite the heavy redactions, enough was revealed to show that a second congressional investigative body had confirmed that high level FBI/DOJ officials during the Obama presidency, had withheld information from the FISA court, while using the foreign sourced and unverified Steele dossier to obtain FISA warrants to surveil a Trump campaign official.

What was also revealed was that Hillary Clinton associates provided information to an Obama State Department employee, who then passed it along to Christopher Steele to be used in his dossiers.

Within the last 24 hours, a tsunami of information has been released publicly that explains why it is too late for the “deep state” to stop what is coming, which is why their talking heads are calling for revolution and sedition against President Trump.

DOC. 1) GRASSLEY/GRAHAM MEMO, REDACTIONS REMOVED, CONFIRMS HOUSE FISA ABUSE MEMO CLAIMS

After the House Intelligence Committee’s FISA abuse memo was released to the public, the Senate Judiciary Committee requested the FBI conduct an expedited full declassification review since information contained with the criminal referral memo was based on the same underlying documentation as was the House’s FISA abuse memo. The FBI complied and by February 6, 2018, had declassified the majority of what had previously been blacked out (redacted) originally in the criminal referral against Steele, leaving a more comprehensive and detailed account of what led the Senate Judiciary Committee to refer Steele to the DOJ for criminal charges.

The 10-page declassified Grassley document, which is embedded, explains on Page 3 that after looking at “classified documents relevant to the FBI’s relationship with Mr. Steele and whether the FBI relied on his dossier work,” they find that after evaluating those classified documents, in light of sworn statements made by Mr. Steele in British litigation, Steele lied to the FBI or the British court, or that classified documents reviewed by their committee “contained materially false statements.”

On Page 4, the memo explains the committee’s chairman, ranking member and subcommittee chairman had the opportunity to review a total of four FISA applications, which relied on the Steele dossier to seek surveillance of a Trump campaign team member, Carter Page.

On Page 5 of the Grassley/Graham criminal referral memo, it states that the FBI noted the “vaguely limited extent origins of the dossier,” before stating “The application failed to disclose” to the FISA court “the identities of Mr. Simpson’s ultimate clients were the Clinton campaign and the DNC.” Simpson runs Fusion GPS, which paid Steele.

By Page 9 we see that testimony and documentation “appear to directly contradict the FBI’s assertions in its initial application for the Page FISA warrant, as well as subsequent renewal applications.”

In other words, as the House Intelligence Committee memo asserted, the FBI deliberately misled the FISA court in order to obtain a warrant, and renew those warrants, to spy on a Trump campaign team member, even after Page no longer worked on the Trump campaign.

As Wall Street Journal’s Kimberly Strassel asked on Twitter, “Why isn’t the (mostly) unredacted Grassley memo front page news?”

Below, Sean Hannity does an excellent job of unpacking the newly declassified portions of the Grassley/Graham document.

<

Full 10 page declassified Grassley/Graham document below:

Sharing is caring!