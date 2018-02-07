Stock Market Plunge Protection Team Desperate to Halt This Market Sell-Off Video – Silver Report

Economic Collapse News. The stock market has been under significant selling pressure compounded by reports only of positive and not the negative side of the stock market. The volatility vehicles are like a ship in a stormy sea the news sources are in full effect attempting to calm the public. But unexplained massive amounts of cash was injected in the stock market in the middle of an all out Sell-Off



Video Source

Sharing is caring!