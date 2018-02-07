Robo-Brokers Froze As Market “Flash Crashed” – Open The Pod Bay Doors Hal Video – McAlvany Financials

Robo-Brokers Froze As Market “Flash Crashed” – Open The Pod Bay Doors Hal. The Volatility Index (VIX) Has Largest Move In History 117%! Nomura Bank Offers 4 Cents On The Dollar To Those Who Bet On No Volatility. Sentiment Changes: Once Complacent Investors Now Jumpy And Nervous. The recent stock market crash which is the largest intra-day drop in points in history has showcased to the hypnotized the real weaknesses inherent in the equities markets. Bitcoin continues to drop as threat of strict regulation upon the cryptocurrencies reaches a boiling point.



