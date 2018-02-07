The Potential Big Surprise for 2018, and What It Means for Gold by Jeff Clark – GoldSilver

There’s a sneaky development underway, one that’s been off the radar of most investors. It contributed to the recent stock market plunge, and if it really takes hold it has major ramifications for the three G’s: groceries, gas, and gold.

What is this development? Here are a few hints…

US Treasury yields are now at their highest level in four years, with the two-year note hitting a 10-year high

The five-year German bund (their government bond) traded in positive territory for the first time since 2015

The little-known ECEC (Employer Costs for Employee Compensation) jumped to 4.4% last year, more than triple the 1.3% reading in 2016

And perhaps the most obvious clue of what may be on the horizon: the gap between what TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) pay and the 10-year note is now at its widest range since September 2014. That means inflation has been rising much faster than what the 10-year bond pays.

That’s right: Inflation is sneaking up.

It’s not just me noticing. “Traders Bet on Faster Inflation in the World’s Biggest Economy” declared The Street last week. The article points out that due to the rise in commodity prices (especially oil), a surge in manufacturing activity, and rising GDP in the US and around the world, investors are bracing for higher inflation than what they expected just one month earlier.

On top of that, the tax cuts, wage increases, and recently imposed trade tariffs are also all inflationary.

As we pointed out in our Gold Forecast 2018, many analysts now expect higher inflation this year:

Barron’s: “We expect to see inflation go up in 2018 across developed markets relative to where it is today, with the United States leading the way.”

Kiplinger: “Inflation will rise this year.”

PIMCO: “Global inflation is likely to rise in 2018.”

World Bank: “There could be faster than expected inflation…”

And The Wall Street Journal reported in mid-January that “Investors Prepare for Inflation.”

To whatever extent they’re right, it means the cost of gas and groceries will go up.

Does it mean the gold price will rise?

Sharing is caring!