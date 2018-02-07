Open Your Eyes: THE REVOLUTION IS NOW! Video – sgtreport

President Trump, white knight patriots in the military and Q VS the deep state, Clinton-DNC-FBI-DOJ which have been exposed fortheir collusion and treachery. Which in turn has caused the media and the Traitors to double down on their crimes and the cover up. It has never been more clear that we ARE AT WAR with these monsters, and the revolution is NOW. Frank from the Quite Frankly podcast joins me to discuss.



Video Source

