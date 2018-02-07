JW Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell on the Release of the FISA Memo (Video)
On February 5, 2018, JW Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Washington Journal” on C-SPAN to talk about the Trump administration’s release of a secret memo written by House Intelligence Committee Republican aides on the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.