Jeffrey Christian–Gold Set to Go Higher Video – FSNGoldandsilver

Jeffrey Christian joined us today. We discussed the stock market, precious metals and Bitcoin. Jeff believes that Bitcoin is relatively unimportant at this point. Because it’s so small in terms of investors and dollars, central banks are willing to let the market do its thing and sort out the cryptocurrency space, at least for now.

He believes that recent stock market decline is temporary, but further down the road there’s going to be a major decline. As always, he endorses gold as the ultimate insurance policy and believes everyone should have some. And he’s bullish about its investment potential going out a number of years. He says the people buying today are not the fear motivated buyers of yesteryear, but rather they perceive it to be an undervalued asset and are seeking capital appreciation. That’s a big change in the market and will have major future consequences.



