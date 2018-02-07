The Hidden Economic Agenda Is Now Being Pushed, Will It Succeed? Video – X22 Report

Debt has hit an all time high, credit card, auto and student debt, savings has hit an all time low and we are starting to see an acceleration in delinquencies. The student loan debt defaults are rising and more and more students cannot pay back their loans.

Congress just approved more spending and tax cuts, this mix is not going to end well. The market is fluctuating and the real agenda is starting to take shape. The bill to audit the Fed has been re-introduced and this time it might get pushed through.



