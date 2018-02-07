Greenlight?: SEC and CFTC Make Case for Rational Regulation at Senate Virtual Currency Hearings Video – smaulgld

TDC Note – So, now I’m now suppose to trust the government, the SEC and the CFTC? The same government that was hijacked by the Federal Reserve Act in 1913? The same SEC that couldn’t see Bernie Madoff was running a ponzi scheme even after Harry Markopolous delivered the evidence to their desk? The same CFTC that, to this day, can not see precious metals price rigging even though people have been convicted of market rigging? Oh, let’s not forget the same SEC that has allowed Wells Fraud-o to continue operating after the millions of fraudulent accounts were brought to court. These are the people that are suddenly looking out for my best interest?

Cryptos are safe because they are regulated and the government said they’re cool!?



Video Source

