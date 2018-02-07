‘The Earth Trembles’ – Russia’s Awesome S-400 Anti-Aircraft Missile in Action (TV News) by Mark Boden – Russia-Insider

Russia’s new S-400 surface-to-air missile is the envy of every country in the world.

The following clip taken from Russian news (with transcript below) details the advancements made in Russian weaponry and who all is wanting to get their hands on these new toys.

Anchor:

New contracts for the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems delivery were announced today by Sergey Shoygu. Concluding his visit to Vietnam, the Defense Minister said that a number of states in the Middle East and South-East Asia are planning to purchase Russian complexes, which have no analogs in the world. NATO’s interest is also understandable. Anton Ladov has the details.

Correspondent:

The rocket pierces the protective cover, and the filler launches it into the air. The sustainer engine starts in a matter of a split second. The missile accelerates to a crazy speed of about 4 kilometers per second. The earth is trembling. The complex can simultaneously lead several targets, both ballistic missiles and strategic aircraft. The complex reacts on any object in seconds. Even the NATO countries are already trying to buy the S-400. In general, as Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said during his visit to Vietnam, not a single negotiation with foreign colleagues can now be held without discussing the purchase of Russian weapons.

Sergey Shoygu, Russian Defense Minister:

“Today, two S-400 complexes are deployed and are on duty around the clock, providing the reliable anti-aircraft defense of our bases in Khmeimim and Tartus. These are unique complexes with unparalleled world-class tactical and technical specifications. The recently concluded contracts for the S-400 delivery to the Republic of Turkey, which is a member of NATO, are the obvious evidence of this.”

Correspondent:

The complex can be deployed in 5 minutes. At the same time, missiles strike aerodynamic targets at a distance of more than 300 kilometers. The S-400 defeat zone is almost twice as big as that of its closest counterpart, the American Patriot system. The other NATO countries are also closely monitoring the Russian development.

