Don Jr Trolls Adam Schiff For Getting Duped by Russian Pranksters Claiming Putin Has Naked Blackmail Photos of POTUS Trump by Cristina Laila – The Gateway Pundit

Ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and resident clown Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is obsessed with the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Schiff is so obsessed that he is desperate for there to be any connection involving Trump and Russia that he fell for Russian pranksters claiming to have naked pictures of Donald Trump.

Old Schiffty then told his staff to collect classified materials for the FBI.

Donald Trump Jr. piled on as trolls heckled Adam Schiff for the irony of Schiff happily accepting blackmail on President Trump from Russians pretending to be Ukrainians.

Reporter, Nick Short tweeted a link to the Daily Mail article about the Russian pranksters duping Schiff stating, “Adam Schiff can be heard discussing the committee’s Russia investigation and increasingly bizarre allegations about Trump with a man who claimed to be Andriy Parubiy, the chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament.” Schiff has some explaining to do.”

“Adam Schiff can be heard discussing the committee’s Russia investigation and increasingly bizarre allegations about Trump with a man who claimed to be Andriy Parubiy, the chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament.” Schiff has some explaining to do. https://t.co/74HcIb6cUn pic.twitter.com/WxzJIv9odR — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 6, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. reacted to Nick Short’s tweet trolling Schiff using the hashtag #FullOfSchiff, “The irony and hypocrisy of this can’t be understated. #FullOfShiff

The irony and hypocrisy of this can’t be understated. #FullOfShiff https://t.co/dsWmYKtJtr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2018

Click here to listen to the audio of Adam Schiff getting duped.

