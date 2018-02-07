All the cool, fun stuff happening during Chinese New Year of the Dog 2018 Video – Jeff J Brown – China Rising

Chinese New Year is also a very big deal in neighboring countries Vietnam, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mongolia, Thailand, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, which also simultaneously celebrate it, where it is called Lunar New Year. Nor can we leave out the fifty-plus-million overseas Chinese living all over world. Chinatowns across Planet Earth celebrate, from San Francisco to Paris to Melbourne. Given the number of people involved in the most densely populated part of Planet Earth, Chinese New Year is easily the biggest celebration in the world, surpassing Christmas, Aid and Diwali.

Source article with all the images and hyperlinks: http://chinarising.puntopress.com/201…



Video Source

Sharing is caring!