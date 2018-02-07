Andrew Zatlin: We Live In A Replacement And Consumption Based Economy (Video)
Andrew Zatlin is today’s guest, here to discuss Trump, tax cuts and the economy for 2018. We look at the rate of inflation and what opportunities the economy will bring for investors and the innovation which is making many established companies obsolete.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
02:20 Where does the economy stand for 2018?
08:40 Innovation making VISA and MasterCard obsolete
14:50 Inflation in the United States
24:20 Where to find out more information and investment strategies