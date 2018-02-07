Andrew Zatlin: We Live In A Replacement And Consumption Based Economy (Video)

Future Money Trends

We will help you increase your wealth and grow rich together by focusing on future trends. Currently we believe the U.S. is in a depression, the dollar is our biggest risk, and that we need to not only survive this economy, we want to thrive and prosper in it. Increasing our knowledge by seeking out the information that no one else is, we consider ourselves fact finders. This is what our team of researchers do, so our job is to share it with you, we cover the economy, markets, and global shifts in trends that directly effect you. People, honestly this is the most important investment in your life. Your relationships, the people you surround yourself with, listen to, and partner with on investments. From top analysts to CEO’s of publically traded companies, connecting you with the right people is the biggest responsibility we have at FutureMoneyTrends.com.