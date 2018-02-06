Video Shows Cop Snap, Hold Innocent Man at Gunpoint for Riding His Bicycle and Filming By Matt Agorist – The Free Thought Project

A disturbing video was just uploaded to YouTube showing a police officer holding a man at gunpoint for doing nothing other than ride his bicycle and film.

DeSoto, TX — A deeply disturbing video was submitted to the Free Thought Project this week showing a Desoto police officer pull out his gun and threaten an innocent man in a department store parking lot.

The video has sparked a massive backlash against the DeSoto police department as it began being shared online.

In the video, a person riding his bicycle is filming in a parking lot. He then videos a police SUV off in the distance and proceeded to catch up with the vehicle.

Whether the videographer’s intent was to deliberately film the cop or whether he was merely traveling in the same direction of the cop is irrelevant as neither of these scenarios is illegal and neither of them warranted the response from the cop.

As the man filming continued to travel behind the cop on his bicycle, the cop the suddenly slams on his brakes, jumps out of his SUV, and draws down on the completely innocent person.

Illustrating the nature of the overreaction, the cop holds his pistol trained on the cyclist for a few seconds before jumping into his police cruiser and speeding off.

Let there be no doubt about it, this officer committed a serious crime.

Under Article 42.12, Section 3g of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon is grouped with the most serious offenses, like murder, sexual assault, and aggravated kidnapping.

In Texas, regular assault can be committed by hurting someone, making an imminent threat to hurt someone, or causing offensive physical contact with someone. This means that the crime of “Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon” can be committed without actually HURTING anyone with a weapon.

What this DeSoto police officer did is considered under Texas law to be “Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.”

Aggravated Assault is defined Texas Penal Code 22.02 and is typically a second-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 20 years in the state penitentiary and a fine up to $10,000. However, if this assault is committed against a police officer, it becomes a first-degree felony.

Nowhere in the code, however, does it mention what happens with a police officer commits Aggravated Assault against a citizen.

This officer needs to be investigated immediately and removed from the force as he is a threat to those around him.

Had a citizen done this to another citizen, rest assured, police would be dispatched and a manhunt would be underway for the person who presented the gun.

The Free Thought Project contacted the DeSoto Police Department to inquire about the officer in the video. The department gave up no information on the identity of the officer and they only released the following statement:

The DeSoto Police Department is aware of a video that is circulating on the internet. The Department has received the video and the incident is currently under review. We appreciate everyone’s concern as it relates to this matter.

As you watch the video below, try to imagine what would happen if anyone else but a cop behaved in this way. After you imagine that, ask yourself why it is that this officer has yet to be arrested and his mugshot published in the local news for felony aggravated assault.

A double standard, indeed.

