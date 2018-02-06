“S**t Happens” from King World News

On the heels of some wild crash trading in major markets as well as violent rallies, apparently “sh*t happens.”

“Sh*t Happens”

By Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock Report

February 6 ( King World News ) – Here is what Peter Boockvar wrote as the world awaits the next round of monetary madness: Yesterday was the day the short volatility trade died. Bye, bye Miss American pie. I’ve seen estimates that the trade was as big as $1.5 Trillion. Putting aside the major technical reverberations of this unwind, I’ll say this on what has gone on the past week, S**T happens when interest rates rise and monetary policy tightens at the same time equity valuations are extreme…

“For my readers who have heard me say this many times before I’m sorry I’m about to repeat myself AGAIN. We are combining equity valuations as measured by price to sales, EV/EBITDA, market cap to GDP, and the median price to earnings ratio that is at or above where it was in March 2000 with a now changing interest rate regime. The markets got a free pass in 2017 because of tax reform and $2 Trillion of ECB and BoJ money printing that completely offset the impact of 3 rate hikes and the beginning of QT from the Fed.

