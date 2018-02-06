Rep Adam Schiff: Russia Promoted Second Amendment Ads So Americans Would Kill Each Other by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Congratulations Rep. Schiff, you’re just demonstrating that you have drunk too much of your own Russian collusion kool-aid.

ometimes, people say some of the most stupid things one could contemplate. Take for instance Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and his comments last week regarding ads promoted during the 2016 elections. Schiff actually believes the Russians like the Second Amendment so much that they were using it as anti-Hillary Clinton ads in order for Americans to be “doing nothing but killing each other every day.”

Obviously, Schiff is trying to target the Second Amendment himself by pitting himself against Russia, as if Russia was even behind such a fantastical bit of propaganda. This is so he can promote his illegal, Communist-style gun confiscation legislation, of course.

Seriously, he is not stupid. He’s being crafty here.

Take a look.

“You had the content that was clearly anti-Hillary, and you had the content that was very pro-Trump, but even the bigger quantity of content that was being pushed through social media was just content designed to pit us against each other, to exploit our divisions,” Schiff said to a crowd at the University of Pennsylvania.

“So, of course, they as you have seen they parroted Black Lives Matter to try to broaden the racial divide in this country,” he hypocritically added, knowing that the head of his own party for the past several years was at the top of the list doing that and he was in full support of it.

Then, Schiff went completely off the rails in saying that Russia was behind the pro-Second Amendment ads and such on social media during 2016.

“They also trumpeted the Second Amendment. Apparently, Russians are very big fans of our Second Amendment. They don’t particularly want a Second Amendment of their own, but they’re really glad that we have one.” “The Russians would be thrilled if we were doing nothing but killing each other every day, and sadly we are.”

Um, what? I suppose Rep. Schiff thinks that every Constitutional loving, Second Amendment supporting American who posted a meme, bought a pro-Second Amendment ad or even published a pro-Second Amendment article must be a Russian agent or plant, right?

I mean that is sort of what he is presenting here.

Americans should be united on the Second Amendment and what it says because, well, they are Americans and it’s part of our Constitution.

It wasn’t little Russian bots or fake Twitter or Facebook accounts promoting the Second Amendment Rep. Schiff! It was American patriots and I’ll be that has you lying awake all night in fear, doesn’t it? Yet, with well over 100,000,000 or us with over 300,000,000 guns, it’s obvious that we are not the problem in this country.

Sadly, people like Rep. Schiff, as well as Senator Dianne Feinstein, demonstrate that they are anti-American when they attack the very Constitution, and the rights of the people it was written to protect from evil politicians like them, not Russia.

Because of the committee he sits on the influence he has, Schiff is definitely a dangerous man.

Source Link – Freedom Outpost

