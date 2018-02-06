Market Crash Update – Mike Maloney (Video)

Mike Maloney

Michael Maloney is the founder and owner of GoldSilver.com, a global leader in gold and silver sales and one of the world's most highly regarded investment education companies since 2005. He is author of the best selling precious metals investment book of all time, Guide to Investing in Gold and Silver, published in 2008. Mike Maloney was born in Willamette, Oregon, and spent most of his youth in the Los Angeles area. He is a life-long inventor and entrepreneur. At age 17 he traveled all over the U.S. selling mini-bikes and go-karts. By age 23, Mike founded the sales firm of Michael Maloney & Associates, growing it to five employees and two branch offices. He became a designer and manufacturer of high-end stereo equipment that won several engineering and industry awards. In 1992 his designs were selected as one of five permanent exhibits for display at the opening of the 20th century design wing of the royal Victoria & Albert museum in London, the world's greatest design museum. "That's about the time I had my first up close and personal encounter with economic cycles," Mike says.