The Market Was Brought Down On Purpose, To Show Who Has Control Of The System Video – X22 Report

The central banks of central banks has announced that it is time to take control of the crypto market. The central bankers are now worrying about cryptocurrencies taking over as a currency. Job opening decline and the indicator is showing us that we are headed to a collapse in the system.

Wages are not growing they are actually declining. S&P warns if the stimulus is removed it will be catastrophic. Corporate media pushing panic, market crash, this was a warning, the market was brought down on purpose to send a message to show they can control if the economy stays up or shuts-down.



