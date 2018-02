Keiser Report: Spoofing Video – RT

In this special double-header episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss bankers getting arrested for manipulating precious metals prices and Millennials signing up for cryptocurrency trading apps by the millions. In the second half, Max and Stacy discuss the Tesla effect in Nevada leading to boom town and the melting ice effect in the Arctic leading to a new ‘Polar Silk Road.’



