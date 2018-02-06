Good Riddance! How “Opioid Janet” Got Wall Street Hooked On Monetary Heroin by David Stockman – Contra Corner

Janet Yellen deserves exactly none of the adulation being conferred upon her tenure by the mainstream financial press. In fact, her reign will be judged by history as a spectacular failure that left main street high and dry—even as it finally and completely addicted Wall Street to the toxic monetary heroin that is the specialty of Keynesian central bankers.

Accordingly, it may take a dozen or more episodes like the 12% crash of the last few days to finally purge the “buy the dips” addiction that is rampant in the casinos. Pending that day of deliverance, however, the soon-to-be shaking and shivering cold turkeys of Wall Street will surely come to see that Opioid Janet was not their friend at all, but their very worst nightmare.

The truth is, she was incompetent, clueless and truculently wedded to Keynesian macro-economic models that are so primitive and dethatched from reality as to be downright embarrassing. At the same time, her stubborn obliviousness to the gambling mania that suffuses the financial markets has been just plain pathetic.

Awhile back the venerable monetary seer who publishes Grant’s Interest Rate Observer adduced that money and finance had befallen to the the PhD standard. We recall that Jim Grant had Professor Ben Bernanke, PhD from MIT and wrong-head scholar of the Great Depression, in mind. But surely from the perspective of February 2018, it is Janet Yellen who finally brought paint-by-the-numbers economics and rule-by-the-model central banking to their present destructive estate.

That’s in considerable part because to our knowledge Janet Yellen never set foot on Wall Street, but more importantly has no clue about the dangerous breed that congregates there. In a word, they are a self-selected sliver of mankind’s most ambitious, arrogant, cunning, glandular, greedy and reckless gene pool.

The very worst thing that central bankers can do, therefore, is to impair and eventually destroy the free market’s natural mechanisms of self-discipline. Among these checks and balances are short-sellers, carry costs, hedging expense and surprises. These are what keep greed in check and fear of ruin alive and palpable in the trading pits.

In this context, Yellen’s cowardly and clueless coddling of Wall Street could not have occurred at a worse time. That is, her tenure as Fed chair encompassed months #54 to #104 of the post-crisis recovery—or middle age by historic standards. That’s the interval in the endless cycles of business and finance when the pains from the last crash have faded and when the great central bankers of the past—William McChesney Martin and Paul Volcker are the only ones who come to mind—-stood ready to remove the punch bowl before the Wall Street party got out of hand.

In this case, the cycle’s middle age also came hard upon Bernanke’s utterly misguided attack on a recurrence of the Great Depression that was never in the cards. Yet the resulting “emergency measures” such as the madness of ZIRP and QE remained fully in place for years. By the time of Yellen’s ascension to the Fed chair, in fact, the resulting tsunami of liquidity, cheap debt and financial price-keeping operations had completely backfired: It had done nothing at all for the main street economy—even as it replicated the very same Wall Street bubble that had crashed in September 2008.

So early 2014 was the time to nip it in the bud, if there every was one. After all, you just couldn’t plausibly argue at that point that the economy was too weak to be weaned from zero-cost money. During the seven quarters after Yellen’s appointment, in fact, real GDP growth made a good accounting for itself, rising by an average of just under 3.0% per annum on a year-over-year basis.

Nevertheless, Yellen dithered for the entire period (until December 2015) and the reason was self-evidently a weak backbone, not a weak economy. She and her posse were flat-out petrified of a Wall Street hissy-fit and confected a pile of Keynesian excuses to avoid raising rates. These included insufficient inflation and the timely discovery that the “neutral funds rate” (the financial equivalent of a unicorn that has never been seen) had mysteriously dropped all the way to the zero bound for the first time in modern history.

Sharing is caring!