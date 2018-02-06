Good Riddance, Janet, You Were A Colossal Failure by David Stockman – Contra Corner

This is one for the record books. During Janet Yellen’s last week in office, the Dow dropped by 1,095points or 4.1%. But by her lights, apparently, that wasn’t even a warning bell— just the market clearing its collective throat.

So on the way out the door our Keynesian school marm could not resist delivering what will soon be seen as a grand self-indictment. There’s nothing to worry about, she averred, because Wall Street’s OK and main street is positively awesome:

I don’t want to label what we’re seeing as a bubble….(even if) asset valuations are generally elevated….(but) when I see the unemployment rate fall to 4.1%…I feel very good about the progress we’ve seen there.

No, there is a monumental bubble out there that was born, bred and nurtured at the hands of the Fed. At the same time, Yellen and her merry band of money printers had virtually nothing to do with the 4.1% unemployment rate—even if that were a valid measure of return to full employment prosperity, which it is not.

To the contrary, the mainstreet economy is sick as a dog, and it is the Fed’s giant Wall Street bubbles which made it so. That said, hereupon follows the ringing economic and financial indictment that Janet Yellen so richly deserves.

In the first place, that Fed’s dangerous digression into massive QE and 100 months of near-ZIRP had virtually nothing to do with the limpid “recovery” that has transpired since the June 2009 bottom. And we do mean its contribution amounted to nothing—- as in zero, zip and zilch.

That’s because the Fed does not levitate the main street economy through some kind of magical mystery monetary potion. It’s one and only tool is fostering household and business credit growth, which, in turn, gets applied to enhanced spending for consumer and capital goods beyond what is supportable from current income.

If the Fed’s maneuvers in the money and capital markets do not end up in higher household leverage and a debt-financed spend-a-thon, for example, then no “stimulus” happened in the consumer sector. Consequently, the Eccles Building cannot validly claim credit for goosing the growth rate of household consumption spending (70% of GDP) and for its contribution to overall economic performance.

In general, our thesis is that central bank stimulus of household spending is equivalent to a one trick pony. Once all the latent headroom on household balance sheets and income statements to raise leverage levels is used up, cheap debt loses its efficacy in the main street economy.

In fact, that is exactly what has happened. During the first 20-years of the Greenspan-incepted era of Bubble Finance, household leverage ratios exploded. Whereas wage and salary incomes rose by $4.2 trillion or 2.9X, household liabilities soared by nearly $12 trillion or 5.2X.

Over the two decades, therefore, household leverage ratios (liabilities to earned income) nearly doubled from 124% to 224%.

Not surprisingly, this eruption of household leverage enabled much of main street America to live beyond their means. Thus, during the 20 years from Greenspan’s arrival at the Fed to the credit bubble peak in Q4 2007, wage and salary disbursements grew at just 5.3% per annum (green line). Nevertheless, household consumption spending rose significantly faster at nearly 6.0% per annum (red line).

