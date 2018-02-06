The Federal Reserve Admits To Engineering Stock Market Plunge Video – InfoWars

Alex Jones presents an audio clip From Michael Savage’s radio program where he helps verify what was suspected here on Infowars about the artificial nature of the stock market plunge.



Video Source

From ZeroHedge

Market Drop Mystery Solved, And How To Trade The Next Few Days

Get ready to hear a lot about exchange traded funds tied to the CBOE VIX Index and their role in today’s market decline. Here is why:

After the close last night two US listed inverse VIX ETFs (XIV and SVXY) gapped down 80% from their 4pm closing price on heavy volume. These are products that rise when the VIX falls intraday, and decline when it increases. The returns are supposed to be 1:1 for those moves. If the VIX rises 5% from open to close, these products should decline 5%.

The CBOE VIX Index opened today at 19 and closed at 37, a 95% move. You can see the problem here: a 1:1 relationship between the asset values for XIV and SVXY versus the underlying VIX index doesn’t leave much value for tomorrow.

As of Friday morning, these two funds had combined assets under management of $3.2 billion. They were also among the most heavily traded symbols at Fidelity’s retail website today, with Buys outnumbering Sells by over 2 to 1. In addition, over the last year they were popular with hedge funds as an easy way to short volatility. Their returns in 2017 were +180%. No, that’s not a typo.

Continue Reading / ZeroHedge>>>

Sharing is caring!