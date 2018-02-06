“I Expect Tomorrow Could Be Just As Bad If Not Worse Than Today Was” from King World News

With the Dow and Nasdaq violently cratering today, one of the greats in the business just warned, “I expect tomorrow could be just as bad if not worse than today was.”

Bid Wanted!

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

February 5 ( King World News ) – Before turning to the action I would like to put where we are in the “everything” bubble into perspective, as I had an insight this weekend, which everyone else may already have thought of, but it was new to me so I thought I would share it…

The Weakest Links…

When the stock bubble burst in March 2000, it was the most speculative elements with the highest imagination potential — i.e., the dot-com stocks — that signaled the end of the mania when they broke. Similarly, in the real estate bubble, when the first-payment defaults began in early 2007, it signaled the end of the ability of the most speculative element — that being the subprime sector — to get basically any loan on any terms. After that occurred, the subprime sector got pounded, but the market itself held on and peaked out later that summer.

In the current environment, the most speculative element has been the crypto universe, which is 100% psychological, as there are literally no fundamentals behind crypto currencies. The craze for Bitcoins and their ilk will probably go down as the biggest mania of all time, making the tulip bulb craze seem somewhat sane. To the extent that is the case, the bursting of the crypto market, which I place at around Christmastime, likely signals the end of the current everything bubble.

…Should Give You the “Thinks”

What the path from here will be we don’t know. What we do know is that beneath the surface there is a structure that will mimic portfolio insurance once enough downside pressure has been created, even if what it will take to create that pressure and when it will occur are also unknowns.

