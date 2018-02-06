Did The Deep State Just Threaten The US With An Event? Video – X22 Report

The corporate media is pushing the idea that Nunes doesn’t know what he is talking about because he didn’t read the memo, the fact is he sent Trey Gowdey to read the memo. Steele wrote the memo based on Clinton’s information. Schiff threatens the US with another false flag.

North Korea and South Korea are meeting before the Olympics. The cabal (deep state) pushes the propaganda about North Korea and where they go their nuclear technology. US is removing the troops from Iraq and re-positioning some of them in Afghanistan to go after the IS. The cabal knows there will be more information coming out into the open, investigations have been opened against the FBI, DOJ and special counsel has been hired to investigate.



