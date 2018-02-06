How to Buy Low When Everyone Else is Buying High Author MN Gordon – Acting-Man

When to Sell?

The common thread running through the collective minds of present U.S. stock market investors goes something like this: A great crash is coming. But first there will be an epic run-up climaxing with a massive parabolic blow off top. Hence, to capitalize on the final blow off, investors must let their stock market holdings ride until the precise moment the market peaks – and not a moment more. That’s when investors should sell their stocks and go to cash.

The DJIA over the past two years – the recent blow-off move has catapulted the average way above its 200 day moving average. As we recently pointed out, the DJIA has posted unprecedented overbought readings in longer-term time frames and we suspect that the distance from the 200 dma it recently reached was quite a rare extreme as well. By itself, none of this would be overly concerning, but in conjunction with foaming-at-the-mouth bullish sentiment, stretched valuations and a sharp slowdown in money supply growth, it is hard to be anything but concerned. [PT]

Certainly, this sounds like a great strategy. But, practically speaking, how are you supposed to pull it off? Specifically, how are you supposed to know the exact moment the stock market peaks?

Is the definitive sign of the top when your shoeshine boy offers you a hot stock tip? Is it when your neighbor tells you about his surefire strategy to juice his returns by shorting the Volatility Index (VIX)? Is it when your early morning gym acquaintance proudly boasts how he just purchased a luxury pair of Sea Doos using something called a “portfolio line of credit?”

From our perspective, these examples and many more – like extreme valuations – would suffice as conclusive signs of the top. But what do we know? We thought we saw the top four years ago, and every year since. If we had trusted our gut, we would have missed out on significant gains. What to make of it?

Meaningless or Meaningful

Roughly five years ago one of our more challenging clients told us in painstaking detail that our significance, in the grand scheme of things, was that of a gnat on an elephant’s ass. This insightful comparison was generously delivered moments after we were accused of big jobbing his venture. Naturally, we grinned and thanked our client for this novel compliment.

The point is, on Tuesday the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped a full 362 points. This amounted to a loss of 1.37 percent and was the second biggest single day decline since President Trump was elected. For a moment, a touch of panic enveloped Wall Street [it has blossomed since then – PT].

Investor nightmare Nikkei 225 – three “lost decades” and counting. So far it is still better than the 68 year long bear market in European stocks after the collapse of the Mississippi and South Seas bubbles. It is astonishing that it has taken the index so long to show some serious strength again, considering Japan has a fiat money system and a central bank that never shied away from trying to print the country back to prosperity. [PT]

