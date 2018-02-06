BIS Chief Slams Bitcoin As Ponzi Scheme and Threat to Central Banks by Annaliese Milano – Coin Desk

TDC Note – Repeat until believed, all the while, for goodness sake, HODL and never mind the FUD (reasonable doubt) – “Cryptos are safe, decentralized and completely opaque.” Or use logic and be thankful you have profits, take said profits, pay your capital gains taxes and put whatever is left to work either paying off the credit card where the original fiat came from or put into whatever investment/insurance policy you see as prudent. Not investment advice just sensible.

####

The head of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has blasted bitcoin as “a combination of a bubble, a Ponzi scheme” and, due to the energy consumption required for mining it, an “environmental disaster”

Calling for more regulation in a speech today, Agustin Carstens, general manager of the BIS, warned that cryptocurrencies could become “parasites” on the financial system and argued that they must be held to the same standards as other banking and payment services, Reuters states.

Forbes further cites Carstens as saying that cryptocurrencies should not be allowed to undermine trust in central banks. He argued that the consequences of debasing this trust have historically been detrimental, citing the 19th century production of currencies by private banks as a cause of financial turmoil that subsequently brought about the creation of the Federal Reserve System.

“The tried, trusted and resilient modern way to provide confidence in public money is the independent central bank,” Carstens stated, while lauding the protections banks afford consumers and investors.

He also claimed that cryptocurrencies are “not sustainable as money,” adding that they fail to meet the “basic textbook definition” of a currency. The volatility of cryptocurrencies, the BIS chief went on, is tolerated mostly by those “who massively evade taxes or launder money.”

Sharing is caring!