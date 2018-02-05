Two Faces of Adam Schiff by Rory – The Daily Coin

In 2013 when Edward Snowden was making global headlines for releasing information about the NSA, and all the other spy agencies, collecting the American peoples digital footprint, it seems Adam Schiff was concerned the FISA Court was not being transparent enough to satisfy the 1st and 4th Amendment. Adam Schiff, at that time, wanted to see more transparency while keeping the “sources and methods” out of the public arena.

Some of the sources and methods, do in fact, need to be kept under lock and key to block other spy agencies around the world from accessing our national defense systems. I agree this is positive for the American people and I also agree that it is healthy for one of the worlds most secretive courts to be more transparent. We need to know what the FISA court is approving and who they are calling an enemy of the state.

I think it will have the cumulative effective of making the FISA court much more transparent, so, the American people can understand what’s being done in their name and in the name of national security so that we can have a more balanced debate over privacy and security. I think this can be accomplished while maintaining sources and methods and not comprise some of the very real national security concerns at stake. Source

The question becomes, what happened between 2013 and 2017? Why has Schiff appeared on Tucker Carlson calling Mr. Carlson a Russian operative? or saying the American people don’t need to know what’s in the Nunes memo that is directly tied to the FISA court? What happened?

In December 2016, just after Trump was elected President, Schiff appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and it appears that something had changed between 2013 and December 2016 because Schiff is attacking Carlson in a way that is childish, and as we now know, completely without merit.

You see, Adam Schiff used to believe the American public could handle the truth and he wanted the FISA Court to be transparent and more forth coming with information and not be allowed to operate in the dark behind closed doors. It seems that something has happened along the way to 2017 and the Nunes memo as Mr. Schiff is singing a completely different tune today.

Then last week when the Nunes Memo was released, un-redacted, and the entire world could see the FISA court, DNC and top members of the DoJ and FBI all colluded to keep Donald Trump from being elected, Schiff’s new technicolored jacket was on full display.

As President Trump tweeted earlier the morning February 5, 2018:

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

To which Schiff replied and, once again, exposed another face altogether than the one we saw in 2013 – nothing about protecting the American people, standing up for the American people nor Representing the American people.

Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of “Executive Time.” Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or…really anything else. https://t.co/lVqQRu2Gjl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 5, 2018

“Protecting dreamers”? Seriously? Which dreamers would that be Mr. Schiff – the ones that are here ILLEGALLY or the American citizens whose dreams are being crushed by an open border, government overreach and regulations that benefit multinational corporations instead of “mom and pop”? Which “dreamers” are you referencing this week?

hattip / smaulgld.com

