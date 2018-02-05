Ruger’s New Security 9 by Pat Cascio – Survival Blog

Whenever Ruger comes out with a new center handgun, people take notice. The all-new Ruger Security 9, 9mm handgun might just be their best offering yet.

Ruger Security 9 – A Perfect 9mm Handgun For Every Day Carry

Ruger never ceases to come out with more and more, and better and better products. Under review today is the all-new Ruger Security 9– a just perfect 9mm handgun for every day carry.

Many Years Ago

Many years ago, when I was working as a private investigator in Chicago, IL, my wife gifted me with a Ruger Service Six revolver. It had fixed sights, fired .357 Mag and .38 Spl ammo, and was made out of stainless steel. The grip area was a bit skimpy, so I changed the grips out for something more substantial. The gun was an excellent shooter, and I rotated it between my S&W Model 586 quite often. Ruger’s revolver was much lighter in weight than the 585, and that was a good thing in my book. In a moment of weakness, I traded that Service Six for something else. To this day, every now and then, the wife reminds me that a gifted gun is one you keep. I know that, now!

Rugers Announced “Just Right” 9mm Firearm

Whenever Ruger announces a new model firearm, I’m more than ready to request a sample for testing for an article. In this case, Ruger announced the Security 9, which is a “just right” 9mm handgun that holds 15+1 rounds of 9mm ammo. It just might be a Glock 19 killer, if you ask me. Don’t get me wrong. My fav Glock is the Model 19. But this new Security 9 might just bring down the Glock 19 for a number of reasons.

Two Versions of Security 9

There are two versions of the Security 9. One version comes with two 15-rd mags, and one comes with two 10-rd mags, for those stuck in states that have magazine limits. Other than that, there is no difference between the two guns.

Overview

An overview of the gun reveals its matte black, subdued finish, for a nice tactical look. The 4-inch barrel is made out of alloy steel. Its frame is long-strand fiber polymer and tough. One thing I really like about Ruger is that, when they come out with a brand-new handgun, they also offer holsters to fit these guns on their ShopRuger website. It was a big problem in the past; when new handguns were introduced, it was difficult to find a holster that fits the handgun. Oh sure, you could go to a generic ballistic nylon holster, if you wanted to. That’s not my first choice, though.

A Mid-Sized Handgun Perfect for Concealed Carry

Ruger describes the Security 9 as a mid-sized handgun. It is pretty much so. It is perfect for concealed carry, if you ask me. I know, I know. There are a lot of sub-compact 9mm handguns on the market that are easier to conceal. However, the Security 9 is a handgun that holds 15+1 rounds of 9mm, and it affords you a full hand hold on the grip, which is nice, very nice! The polymer frame has areas molded into it, for a sure grip under any weather conditions.

The front and back straps are nicely “stippled” as are both sides of the grip. They are not overly aggressive but “just right”, as Goldilocks would say. The trigger guard isn’t quite squared but almost; it is rounded and has serrations on the front for those who still practice placing their index finger in front of the trigger guard with their off-hand. There are also molded in Picatinny-style rails on the dust cover, for attaching lights and/or lasers.

Trigger and Magazine Catch

When your grasp the Security 9, your trigger finger automatically is drawn to the trigger because of the design of that part of the grip. We have the little safety lever in the middle of the trigger, as well as a smallish manual safety on the left side of the gun that snicks on/off with authority. The magazine catch, which is my only source of contention, has a mag release that is a little bit too small, and it should be checkered or at least have serrations on it for a sure purchase. (Others who handled the gun and fired it all agreed with me on this.)

Sharing is caring!