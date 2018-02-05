Report: China Cutting Access to Overseas Crypto Trading by Stan Higgins – Coin Desk

TDC Note – Ror the record we’re not sure how this can happen or if it can happen. The great Chinese firewall may be able to slow it down, but my guess is, where there’s a will, a way will be found. People are much more resourceful than we are given credit, and at the end of the day I feel the Chinese people will develop some sort of reconfigured TOR browser running through a virtual private network and be able to jump the wall fairly easily. Maybe not, but I feel confident a solution is almost ready to hit the airwaves if it hasn’t already. Time will tell wether the Chinese are able to restrict the people like JPMorgan/Chase is attempting to do with their credit card purchases.

####

The Chinese government is reportedly moving to block domestic access to overseas websites that offer services for cryptocurrency trading and ICO investments.

A report from Financial News, a website tied to the People’s Bank of China (the country’s central bank), indicates that authorities there are stepping up a crackdown that began roughly a year ago.

“To prevent financial risks, China will step up measures to remove any onshore or offshore platforms related to virtual currency trading or ICOs,” the website reported, according to a translation published by the South China Morning Post.

The move comes months after China formally banned investments in initial coin offerings (ICOs), deeming the blockchain use case to constitute a form of illegal financing. Authorities there also shuttered online websites for crypto-trading, with the “Big Three” exchanges closing this past fall.

The new reports show that China is now targeting overseas websites catering to local users. According to the translation from SCMP, the actions are begin taken because “after the closure of the domestic virtual currency exchanges, many people turned to overseas platforms to continue participating in virtual currency transactions.”

Sharing is caring!