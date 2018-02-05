The Market Just Erased All Of 2018 Gains, Distraction?, Watch Gold & Cryptos! (Video)
The economic system is breaking down, retail, gdp, housing and now the stock market. The market has dropped a considerable amount and it has wiped away all of the 2018 gains. Is this a distraction, is this the economic crash, watch gold. The government is slated to borrow another trillion dollars to keep the entire system running, this borrowing and the amount of debt we are in is completely unsustainable.