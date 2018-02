John Rubino–Of Popular Delusions and the Madness of Bitcoin Video – Financial Survival Network

It happened. Bitcoin, which only ever goes up, is near $7000, down over 60% from its high of nearly $20,000. If you’ve been listening to this show, there should be no surprise. It was inevitable. The DJIA lost 666 last Friday. Another inevitability, but predictions of this bull market’s death have been greatly exaggerated, for now.



