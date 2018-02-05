James Turk – Phase 2 Will Pave The Way For $11,000 Gold from King World News

With the Dow tumbling and Bitcoin continuing to crash, today James Turk says phase 2 will pave the way for $11,000 gold.

Gold’s Bull Market Enters Phase 2

By James Turk

February 4 ( King World News ) – Every bull market for each type of financial instrument has three phases:

1) Accumulation of an undervalued asset by so-called “smart money” that recognizes the undervaluation,

2) Growing public participation as the uptrend gains increasing attention, and

3) Inevitable speculation that leads to overvaluation of an asset and eventual resumption of a new downtrend.

Gold is now in the early stages of phase 2…

The gold price has been in a rising uptrend from its low of $1,050 in December 2015. This climb has occurred within a multi-year base during which gold has been accumulated because it was and still is undervalued. With gold’s breakout this year above $1,300, its 2-year base should now be viewed as a launching pad that will take gold much higher in the months and years ahead as phase 2 inevitably morphs into phase 3. How much higher depends on what central banks do.

Right now central banks want more inflation, and they are getting it. In 2017 crude oil – the price of which is a reliable forecast of rising inflation – rose by 12.5%. This year it has already risen 6.4%.

Central banks are actively pursuing their more-inflation goal with a variety of policies that weaken the purchasing power of the national currency each bank is managing. So to protect their wealth from the ravages of inflation and other policies that debase the currency people need to hold and use in everyday commerce, they protect their purchasing power by buying gold and silver, which as history has demonstrated time and again is the logical response.

