Grandma Yellen Pats Markets on the Head and Sends them off to Bed … with a Warm Glass of Poison by David Haggith – The Great Recession

The sweet grande dame of the central bankster world sees nothing but the brightest future to the furthest horizons for the markets she has been nurturing with her benevolent “wealth effect,” as one of her close colleagues called it. While Grandpa Greenspan routinely warns now that stock and bond markets are in bubbles, Grandma Yellen says,

I don’t want to label what we’re seeing as a bubble. But I would say that asset valuations are generally elevated.… For the stock market, the ratio of price to earnings…is near the high end of its historical range. If we look at for example of commercial real estate and other assets, we’re seeing high valuations.

In other words, we should really be calling it the “everything bubble” where stocks, real estate and “other assets” (such as bonds) are all at the top their curves. But that should be no concern; and, of course, she would not label any of these things as “bubbles” because that would mean she has presided over years of creating an empty world full of financial troubles.

“Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble” would, however, be the best words to describe Yellen’s policy and what is to come out of it. Those, indeed, might be the words she was incanting over this market brew in the basement of the Fed’s Eccles building, but they are not words you would ever hear the ex-chief central bankster saying in public right as she leaves office. Only historic bankster barons like Greenspan dare invoke the word “bubble” when speaking of what others have created.

Beware this lady’s matzo ball soup. It was cooked in a caldron, and is being served by a cracker. A nice cracker, but a cracker all the same. And, with a cracker, comes the crunch, which is what we all felt this week.

Yelled demurred on her exit interview Friday that she would have liked to have a longer stay in the top office of the Eccles building.

I would have liked to serve an additional term and I did make that clear, so I will say I was disappointed not to be reappointed. I think things are looking very strong.

“Looking very strong,” she said, as the Dow saluted her exit with a diabolical 666-point backward flop as she made her way out the door, having convulsed the entire week over a mere upward blip the Fed caused in long-term interest rates. Dow futures were pointing down 744 points beneath the ground this weekend. Yellen, however, was satisfied with this effect on the market.

The Federal Reserve has been on a path of gradual rate increases and if conditions continue as they have been, that process is likely to continue. And as it happens we would expect long rates to move up.

Fair enough. The market should react to any move back toward reality, but it should also be very scared of that reality after years of living inside the Fed’s womb because the Fed has nurtured something that has no capability of living outside in the real world. Naturally, rates will go up as the Fed now solidly engages in quantitative squeezing so the markets immediately start quantitative wheezing. That is because there is no capacity left in this economy to handle higher interest since we doubled down on debt during the Obama years. Such weighty debt does not leave true resilience of the kind Yellen goes on to talk about. It means we have less capacity to handle real interest rates than we had before the economic collapse … even measured against GDP.

