Goldman Explains Today’s Market Crash: The Quants Are Puking from ZeroHedge

Remember when last week JPM’s head quant Marko Kolanovic said there is little risk of the quants puking?

Well, he was wrong.

Here are some critical thoughts from Goldman’s strats team on levels and size of flow from the Passive community which gives an idea as to what has driven the sharp lower in the US over the past hour.

SYSTEMATIC FLOW UPDATE…

*our (GS systematic strategist) work suggest that the 2,735 level in the S&P is where trends could start to change, driving more aggressive selling from the CTA community. We estimate this community to be long approximately $70bn of US equities and $190bn globally coming into today. If negative price action continued or worsened, we think getting flat (i.e. $190bn of global sales) in a month is reasonable

The difference between Risk Parity and CTAs:

Risk parity and CTAs (managed futures funds) are not synonymous: Risk parity is a long-only strategy with negatively correlated assets that is sensitive to volatility spikes in the market and positive bond/equity correlation; managed futures funds (CTAs) are long/short strategy funds aimed at capturing trends in the market (in either direction) The conditions that could lead to forced-model selling impact CTA behavior only such that wide spread selling will generate a downward trend Since CTAs look to capture trends in the market, they are likely to apply additional downward pressure on markets if forced-model selling occurs Additional pressure from CTAs may further exacerbate the sell-off from risk parity funds

More details from Goldman’s systematic strategist Paul Leyzerovich below…

Our baseline expectations are more firmly in sell mode for CTA trend followers

Coming into today, in a flat mkts scenario, we expect >$40bn (or >2x std dev in our work) of global eq sales from this community for the next 1w and >$80bn for the next 1m

