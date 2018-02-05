Former FBI Boss – Let the Truth Out! Video – Bill Still

Is the FBI being unfairly criticized by those who are calling for simple transparency from Bureau over their role in essentially being paid by one presidential candidate to spy on her opponent – an allegation that if proven true, would certainly be the greatest bureaucratic scandal in American history?

One former FBI Deputy Asst. Director for Counter-terrorism is appalled at the FBI’s lack of transparency.



Video Source

