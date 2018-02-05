Deep Rooted Treachery Video – sgtreport

The release of the Devin Nunes “FISA memo” should have helped ALL Americans to recognize the deep rooted treachery of the deep state. But the opposite has occurred. The Left, along with the mainstream media it controls, has painted the picture for their willfully ignorant followers that President Trump is a mad dictator who now must be toppled in order to prevent any further “lies.” And it is now painfully clear that truth alone will never be enough to help us bridge this gargantuan MORAL gap.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!