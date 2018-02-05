Conspiracy To Overthrow President Trump Is Exposed By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

When President Trump tweets liberals melt down, they scream “bully” when he goes after someone or names wrongdoing by someone, they mock him relentlessly when he makes a claim that the media either knows nothing about or has actively tried to hide the information from the public, such as when President Trump informed the country his communications were “wire-tapped” by the Obama administration, which the world finally found out was one hundred percent true, after they criticized him for months over his claim.

The reason we watch the president’s Twitter feed is that we have noted, time and time again, to note the names he names, the claims he makes and understand that he is informing the public of what is coming at a later date.

One such example was President Trump’s March 2017 tweets about Uranium One which stated “Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech….”, then he continued on to say“…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian “reset,” praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!”

President Trump was informing people what was coming at a later date and sure enough, in October 2017, The Hill’s John Solomon busted open a story regarding Uranium One, showing that the Obama administration while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State knew of an ongoing bribery investigation implicating Russian nuclear officials, which they kept from the public and from Congress, as they approve the Uranium One deal. That report also uncovered significant amounts of money was given to the Clinton Foundation by Russian entities.

On February 5, 2018, President Trump offered another tidbit of information, which taken in conjunction with newly revealed information by investigative journalist Sara Carter, explains why she says high level Obama administration intelligence members are “terrified.”

It is noteworthy that for months, from the information about Obama administration officials “unmasking” Americans, specifically Trump campaign team members, for political purposes, all the way until the most recent FISA abuse memo, Carter has been in front of it all, with her sources offering her enough to be able to inform the public, without revealing classified information, of what was coming and to date, her predictions by citing her high level sources, have been spot on.

Trump tweeted on February 5, 2018: “Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!”

As you can hear by Carter above, the OIG report has former Obama officials terrified, but she also highlights, just as the president did, that there will be details about leaks, in some cases including classified information leaked to the press, contained with the OIG report, which also matches the OIG’s mandate in the press release announcing his investigation which began in January 2017.

Via that press release: “Department of Justice Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced today that, in response to requests from numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations, and members of the public, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) will initiate a review of allegations regarding certain actions by the Department of Justice (Department) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in advance of the 2016 election. Cognizant of the scope of the OIG’s jurisdiction under Section 8E of the Inspector General Act, the review will examine the following issues: ”

• Allegations that Department or FBI policies or procedures were not followed in connection with, or in actions leading up to or related to, the FBI Director’s public announcement on July 5, 2016, and the Director’s letters to Congress on October 28 and November 6, 2016, and that certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations; • Allegations that the FBI Deputy Director should have been recused from participating in certain investigative matters; • Allegations that the Department’s Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs improperly disclosed non-public information to the Clinton campaign and/or should have been recused from participating in certain matters; • Allegations that Department and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information; and • Allegations that decisions regarding the timing of the FBI’s release of certain Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents on October 30 and November 1, 2016, and the use of a Twitter account to publicize same, were influenced by improper considerations.

“Finally, if circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review.”

The president specifically highlighted leaks in his tweet, but he also named two very high level former Obama officials, namely, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from March 2013 to January 2017, John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who resigned in November 2016.

Sharing is caring!